Arunachal: East Kameng football premier league 2021 begins

SEPPA- The 1st ever east Kameng football premier league 2021 has kicked off today at general ground seppa with participation of seventeen teams from various clubs of east Kameng District.

The opening football match was played between Dang Warrior FC vs Dosti yaari SC noon. Hage Taki of Dang Warrior FC successfully scored 4 goals for his team. Sureh Pordung and Mangal Dodum has scored 1 goal each for dang Warrior FC.

On the other hand dosti yaari sc misses plenty of opportunities, however kanu Rai could manage to scored 1 goal for his team through a penalty shootout.

Match concluded with dang Warrior FC 6 goals and dosti yaari 1 goal. Thereby dang Warrior FC won the match by 6-1.

Meanwhile the inaugural function was attended by Anirudh S Singh, IRS secretary sports, Govt. of AP as Chief guest, Ram Tajo state president Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha as guest of honor, Kipa Ajay ,General secretary APFA as special guest and Sambo lapung and Lalu Taku has attended as special invitees.