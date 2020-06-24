Arunachal: East Kameng DC assessed quarantine facility

Seppa- In a bid to take stock of the status of quarantine facilities, East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla today inspected quarantine centres meant for accommodation of returnees of the district here at Seppa.

During the inspection, DC enquired about the basic facilities being provided to the inmates of the centres and urged the officials concerned for timely disinfection and proper disposal through segregation of waste as per prescribed SOP and norms issued in relation with management of Covid-19. He also enquired about the availability of water and power supply in the centres.

DC P Pravimal Abhishek also enquired about the status of clinical testing of returnees and advised all concerned to follow strictly all SOPs as issued by the govt. while performing their assigned tasks. He also urged them to sensitize the inmates regarding health and hygiene.

DC was accompanied by EAC (HQ) Ashok Tajo, Nodal Officers Taluk Sonam and Nondo Doka and Asstt. Nodal Officer (Quarantine Centres) Er Kumar Mangfi.

Earlier in the day, DC convened an emergency meeting in his chamber with ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, DySP N Sora, CO Pooza Sonam Natung and DTO Nondo Doka to chalk out a plan to manage traffic congestion and regulation in the District HQ.

While appreciating for early implementation of one way traffic movement system, DC P Pravimal Abhishek, in order to ease the traffic congestion in the Seppa Township, directed the police department and official concerned for early enforcement of all orders issued earlier regarding one side parking system and restriction and regulation of entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles during peak hours.