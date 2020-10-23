Arunachal- Ear taging and Vaccination of animals begins to eradicate FMD and Brucellosis by 2025

Pasighat- In a measure to vaccinate animals with Foot and Mouth Diseases (FMD) and Brucellosis, Dr Taking Gammi, SVO SG in-charge NADCP INAPH of Nirjuli under Papum Pare District along with his team Licha Aka, AV and Nabam Joel, SM started house to house coverage of vaccination and ear tagging which is part of eradication of target diseases and data compilation of National Animal Genetic Pool for timely follow up action.

As per team Dr Taking Gammi as on Friday, covered 200 animals and vaccinated Foot and Mouth Disease called FMD, Black Quarter BQ and Haemorrhagic Septicaemia HS, and ear tagged 200 animals within Nirjuli area. Hence, for successful eradicate of FMD livestock owners are requested to comply the process.

The National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) is a Govt of India Mission Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11th September 2019 to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis from the nation and the state.

In Arunachal Pradesh it was launched by Minister AHV and DD, Er Tage Taki on dated 15th October 2020 at Central Cattle Breeding Farm Nirjuli. It aims to eradicate FMD and Brucellosis from Cattle, Mithun, Yak, Buffalo, Sheep, Goat and Pig livestock population. The FMD and Brucellosis severely affected the animals’ health and severely decreased milk production of animals. India, being a highest milk producer of world targets to eradicate FMD and Brucellosis by 2025.