Arunachal Dy SP killer Tagyung Yangfo killed in police firing

Tagyung Yangfo who was accused of murdering a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Arunachal Pradesh in 2016 succumbed to bullet injuries Saturday, after the police fired at him in self-defence.

Tagyung Yangfo, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, died on the way to the hospital, Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police RP Upadhyay said, as mentioned in the report published in The Indian Express.

“He was asked to surrender at Bomdila. He fired upon the police party, led by Crime Branch SP Navdeep Brar. Police fired in self-defence. Accused suffered gun shot injuries and died on the way to hospital,” the report said.

Upadhyay also said that in the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the BP jacket of the SP.

“Tagyung Yangfo alias Jumbo Yangfo of Yangfo village under Chayang Tajo police station of East Kameng district is wanted in connection with the killing of DSP Bomto Kamdak at Chayangtajo.

It must be mentioned here that, in 2016, in a horrific incident at Wada Camp in which DSP Late Bomto Kamdak was martyred in a shootout with alleged criminal Tagyung Yangfo. The DSP was shot dead from point-blank range on his forehead.

Kamdak was from the 2012 batch cadre of Arunachal Pradash Police Service. He also did a BTech in information technology and belonged to the Galo tribe in Basar area at Aalo town in West Siang district.