Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor B D Mishra

Itanagar- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st May 2020. They discussed about Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives, anti COVID-19 measures and construction of Miao-Vijoynagar Road.

The Governor emphasised that the State of Arunachal Pradesh must take lead in strengthening the five pillars for Self-Reliant India, as mentioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand. He said that the State has advantage of limited population and can go extra step in fully utilizing the supply-demand chain.

The Governor, while sharing his observations during his tours to different parts of the State said that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat programme in Arunachal Pradesh, the State Government must focus on Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, which have huge potential particularly in Kiwi, fruits juice preparation, floriculture and ornamental fish culture etc. Steps must be taken with stronger foundation to ensure that the people of the State do not depend on the neighbouring and other States for basic necessities at the time of crisis, he stressed.

The Governor advised the Deputy Chief Minister to keep adequate fund for skill development. He strongly advocated that the youth must be encouraged and motivated towards entrepreneurship.

The Governor, who donated 30% of his monthly salary for a year towards anti COVID-19 measures, discussed in details about the quarantine arrangement, financial provision and security. He said that students, patients and other people of the State, who have gone out before the lockdown must be comfortably brought back under the regular laid down SOP of anti COVID-19 measure including proper home quarantine.

Safety, security and logistic requirement of the Frontline Corona Warriors must be ensured for successful containment of the virus, the Governor said.

The Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister also discussed about Mioa-Vijoynagar Road restoration for economic prosperity of the remote Vijoynagar area and protection of the treasured flora and fauna of Namdapha National Park.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the initiatives of the State Government under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and fight against COVID 19 pandemic.