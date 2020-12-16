Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR: The State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 16th December, 2020. They discussed about the current issues and development in the State.

The Governor emphasized on the early completion of the Miao-Vijoynagar Road. The Non-Monsoon period i.e. the months of December, January, February and March are the ideal months for progressing the construction of the Road and if this period of time is not intensively utilized, the delay in the construction of the Road will be snowballing and the Road availability for the people and the administration will keep on getting delayed.

The Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor regarding the financial aspects of the State and also the progress on agriculture and tourism development in the State.