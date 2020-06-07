Itanagar- DUA expresses gratitude for frontline workers engaged in fight against Covid-19

Hollongi- The members of Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) on Sunday express gratitude to all frontline workers those who engaged in fighting against Coronavirus (Covid-19) in state. The DUA team salute all those people who are supporting the government and administration and serving the humanity.

The DUA team visited Hollongi check gate here under Papum Pare district and expressed gratitude to all the frontline workers engaged in the battle against Covid 19. On the occasion facemask, sanitizer, gloves and food items were distributed to them by the DUA.

The chairman of DUA Gumjum Haider saluted the frontline workers. “Putting their own life at risk the frontline workers including health workers, police and administrative officials working in the field are protecting us. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. He also spoke about the objectives of the organization which is to forge a united Arunachal.

