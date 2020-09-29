Arunachal: Drug peddlers apprehended in Changlang, Opium, Brown Sgar recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

Changlang: Anti Drug Squad of Changlang district police busted yet again drug trafficking in Changlang district, apprehended drug peddlers and recovered Opium and Brown Sugar.

Based on tip off about drug trafficking at Laktong area under Changlang PS, the Anti Drug Squad of Changlang district police led by Insp CA Namchoom OC PS Changlang, SI L Gendhen and team under the active supervision of SP Changlang conducted a raid at suspect house on Monday evening (28th Sept).

During search of suspect house the ADS recovered approx 1.494 kg suspect cloth smeared opium which were hidden by buried under the floor. The alleged opium peddler identified as Mr Kamjam Hangphuk (40) yrs has been arrested. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Changlang Police Station.

During investigation the arrested accused revealed the name of his accomplice who had delivered him with the opium. Based on his disclosure, the ADS arrested his partner identified as Mr Hungwang Hangsik (40) resident of New Kuthung village under Lazu circle, Tirap on Tuesday evening (29th Sept) for allegedly involving in opium trafficking.

In another incident, on 24th Sept the Changlang district police apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Alex Dorjee (19) and Nenthok Handik (27) from Namdang area and recovered approx 13 gm suspect brown sugar from their possession. Accordingly, a case under NDPS act registered against them at Namtok Police Station.