Arunachal: Drones to be used to cover 36 hrs bandh, keep vigil on protesters

Itanagar: For the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, police are planning to press drones into service to keep a vigil on the agitators during the 36 hrs bandh call given by ANYA from 27th Aug 2020, informed Chukhu Apa, IGP, Law and Order in a press briefing held at police head quarter on Thursday.

Informing about security arrangements, Mr Apa said, “For the first time in the state we are going for a evidence based policing. We are extensively going to use drones for capturing videos, visuals, and we are arming the officers with body-worn cameras. We will also deploy, photographers , videographers , this will help us in investigation of cases if there is any cases.”

Drones will be deployed in critical and vital installation areas, IGP added.

“We are going to take legal actions if people resort to violence , arson etc. Apart from IPC , we have in AP Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 2014 and AP Prevention of Damage and Properties Act 2020,’’ the senior police official said.

36-hours bandh called by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) from August 27 to press for their various demands, the Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday appealed to the association and its supporters not to resort to any kind of violence.

“I would like to appeal ANYA and its supporters you have your right to raise your grievances and demands but please do not resort to any kind of violence. Peaceful dharna, processions, these are all acceptable but resorting to violence or taking law into hands is absolutely unacceptable,” IGP said.

Further he said that, “We are getting inputs from different sources that some ant-social elements are planning to resort to large scale violence and arsons and they have pledged to repeat the PRC incident. The administration and the police department is taking it seriously and accordingly we are preparing .’’

Stating that the police department is here to protect the lives and property of the people by ensuring the safety and security of the people , the IGP said, “Keeping in view of the bandh call, we have mobilized internal forces and from outside MHA is sending some companies of paramilitary forces .We are trying to ensure that no violent activity take place . No life and property is lost in the process of this bandh call .”