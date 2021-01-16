Arunachal: Dr Thutan Tsering, the first person who recieved Corona vaccine in Tawang

TAWANG- Senior Medical Officer, Dr Thutan Tsering of Khadro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) Hospital here became the first of the district to be administered the Corona vaccine in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, as part of the first leg of the country wide COVID 19 vaccine drive.

Khandu congratulated Dr Tsering and said the first step towards victory over corona virus has begun. He also lauded the health workers of the district for containing the virus despite being one of the most visited place by tourists in the region.

Later, Khandu visited the under-construction IPD ward of the district Hospital and took stock of the progress from the DC, DMO and the Medical superintendent.

He also visited the temporary indoor patient block and interacted with patients besides distributing fruits and essentials.

Also present were Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi and officials of the district.