Arunachal: Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul & Amping Ratan receive NCW’s honour 

ITANAGAR: Lohit DMO Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul, now health service joint director, and Mebo-based anganwadi worker Amping Ratan were conferred with “Covid Women Warriors: The Real Heroes” honour by National Commission for Women (NCW) at a function at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi coinciding with NCW’s 29th foundation day on Sunday.

Their names were recommended by the state government in recognition of their committed works. It may be recalled here that first COVID-19 case of the state was reported from Tezu on April 2 last with a 31 year-old non-Arunachalee on returning from New Delhi after attending Tablighi Jamat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz had tested positive for the virus. However, Dr Pul led team had worked with commitment to not only cure the patient but also checking its spread.

“Doctors have the onus to ensure that patients get cured. I only did my moral duty sincerely,” said Dr Pul, when contacted, without mincing any words.

Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Information & Broadcasting; & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javedkar and MoS for Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria as chief guest and guest of honour respectively and NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma congratulated them for their humanitarian service during the pandemic.

Arunachal Pradesh Commission for Women chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi accompanied the duo.