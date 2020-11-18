Arunachal: Dr. Jamuna Bini has been chosen for ‘Tilka Manjhi National Award’ for literature

Itanagar: Dr. Jamuna Bini has been chosen for ‘Tilka Manjhi National Award’ for literature. The award is named after Tilka Manjhi- the tribal warrior who led the first proper’s revolt against the British, he fought for his land, resources and tribal identity.

Reiterating Dr. Bini’s writing also reflects the sense of indominatable tribal roots and identity as well as voicing for upliftment of marginalised tribal population, the ‘Pallav Kavya Manch’, Uttar Pradesh has chosen her for this award.

Pallav Kavya Manch is one of the oldest literary institution established in the year 1984. Some of the former recipients of this prestigious awards are prominent tribal writers from Jharkhand Mahadev Toppo and Dr. Shanti Khalkho.

About Dr Jamuna Bini Dr. Jamuna Bini is a writer, academician and being held as the one of the prominent literary voices from the North-East India. Currently she teaches at Hindi Deptt. RGU, Doimukh. She is also Assistant General Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

The award will be presented to Dr. Bini on 25th December on the auspious occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayi’ birthday at Delhi.