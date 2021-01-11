Arunachal: Dr. Jamuna Bini conferred ‘Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman’  

ITANAGAR: Noted writer and academician Dr. Jamuna Bini has been conferred the prestigious ‘Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman’ for the year 2021. This coveted honour was bestowed on her by Vishwa Hindi Akademi, Mumbai and Malwa Theatre Association on the auspicious occassion of ‘World Hindi Day’ on 10th January at Annual Award ceremony which was held virtually. Every year 10th January is celebrated as ‘World Hindi Day’ across the Globe.

Despite being from Non-Hindi Belt, Dr. Bini is popularising National Language Hindi through her writings. Her writings truely bridging the gap between literature of North-East India and the World.

Recently she represented India at ‘Golden Words Uzbek Virtual International Literary Fest.’ which was jointly organised by Progressive Literary & Cultural Society, India and The State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan in collaboration with International Multicultural Network of Azerbaijan.

She shared her Hindi writings with other writers from Europe-America and Middle East. Some of her literary piece has been chosen for translation into Italian and Spanish language for Global readers.

Dr. Bini is currently teaching at Hindi Deptt. RGU and she is also Assistant General Secy. of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.