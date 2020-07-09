Arunachal:  Dozens of landslides incident occurred in Itanagar on Thursday

Itanagar ( By – Manoj Singh ) – Continuous rainfall in the past few days has triggered dozens of landslides incidents in Itanagar Capital Complex damaging roads, houses and inundating low-lying areas, on Thursday.

The entire capital complex witness trail of devastation due to nature fury. Several road and dwelling either washed away or damaged, and massive public and private property has been damaged. Several houses were also submerged partially under flash flood.

More than three dwelling and few rented house washed alongwith household property and two wheeler at Donyi colony. Portion of boundary wall of at Chandanagar, get partially damaged and huge volume of rainwater entered several staffs quarter of the powerhouse and the family has to face untold suffering.

The local leader of the area Bem Maching urge upon the administration to provide relief to the four affected family whose food and other essential items has been completely damaged due to rainwater entered their dwelling.

Capital DDMO Moromi Dodum informed that several house has been either completely or partially damaged in several parts of capital complex specially in Itanagar area.

Two houses has been completely damaged in Ajing Colony near Jama masjid in Ganga Market area this afternoon, one house at G Extension near Model English School wherein one (Royal Enfield) motorcycle has also been left in the debris.

Roads leading to several colony and sector has also been badly affected due to massive landslide, the bypass road from ESS Sector toward C Sector and Raj bhawan was also disrupted due to landslide at several places and traffic were affected for hours together however it was cleared by the JCB machine from PWD Capital Division ‘B’. Informed AE Tadar Bhupen.

The colony road of Niya colony near state guest house at Niti Vihar has also been completed blockage due to landslide at multiple places from the upper ridge of hill from under construction Chief Minister Bungalow and other bungalow. However the roads were cleared with the help of JCB machine and support of local leader Donik Tayu. Tayu further appeal the state government to provide a scheme for protection of the area.

Report of road to Police colony and Upper Vivek Vihar was also partially blocked, road to Senki View toward CRPF camp also got block due to landslide and falling of rocks from the hillside near Mowb II near resident of Sports Minister Mama Natung. The road from DDK Colony to Jully also got block due to landslide near the try junction point near the resident of former Home Minster Takar Marde

The parking shed of Urban Development Chief Engineer office on Niti Vihar-Mowb-II area has also partially collapse and some parts of under construction office of the Chief Architect collapse due to landslide.

Report of house damage has been reported from Romik Colony, C Sector, Senik Colony, Donyi Polo Colony and other parts of capital complex.

Watch Video

More than 15 houses and rented apartment at Press colony at papu nallah were partially submerged due to overflowing of Papu river in afternoon however later the water was reduced in evening.

The portion of road near Bage Tinali on way to Doimukh which is submerging since last few days was furor today as huge volume of rain water was overflowing the culvert and mudslide was speeded all along the road and was badly affecting the movement of light vehicle and two wheelers for hours together.

A report from Naharalgun said that a boulder protection wall of hanging bridge of PHED near Helipad on Pachin river also washed away today early morning.

Meanwhile Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom alongwith ADC Talom Dupok, DDMO Moromi Sonam and other officers later today visited several landslide affected ares of capital complex and meet the victim. While talking to press,

Dulom assured to provide necessary relief to the victim. He appeal all section of society to remain alert during the nature fury. He also appeal all not to venture near river side and also flood and landslide prone area to remain safe and secure.