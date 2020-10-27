Arunachal: Donyi Yaro SHG distributes necessary assistance to Sigar and Raling village under NRLM 

Pasighat- In a noble initiative to support the needy people and old age group of Sigar and Raling village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district, the Donyi Yaro Self Help group (Primary Level Federation) of Sigar and Raling village has distributed cash assistance and other necessary items to some needy patient, differently abled persons, poor families etc totaling 11 persons in Sigar and 15 persons in Raling village on Tuesday.

The distribution of the assistance and relief to the needy patients and poor families of the village was done in the presence of village Gaon Burah and other village heads of both the villages of Sigar and Raling seperately. As per Secretary of the Donyi Yaro SHG, Mrs Ooty Tayeng Apum, the funds for the work were sourced from Vulnerable Reduction Fund (VRF) under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

“Our SHG is doing the best possible effort to carry out welfare activities in the village so that our people are benefitted of any government schemes that come through SHGs and VOs”, added Mrs Ooty Tayeng Apum.