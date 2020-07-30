Arunachal: Doimukh PS sealed after Two policemen tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Doimukh: The Doimukh police station in Papum Pare district sealed today when two policemen tested Covid-19 positive.

A senior police officer from Papum Pare district Police inform that 40 police personnel and officers were tested out of which two found positive.

All the police personnel and officers who were on duty today has been sealed inside the police station like quarantine and they will be retested after five days. He said.

However important cases will be entertained and FIR will also be entertained but no one will be allowed to enter the Police station as a precautionary measures.

Meanwhile antigen testing has also been beefed up in other parts of Doimukh circle, and sanitization activities has been started, source informed.