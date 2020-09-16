Arunachal: Doctor removes toothbrush from man’s stomach

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: People swallow nails, pins, coins, lighters, etc but this was something different. A Doctor ( Surgeon ) from Bakin Pertin Memorial Hospital Pasighat successfully removed a toothbrush from a man’s stomach who had bizarrely swallowed it while brushing on Tuesday Morning.

The patient is a resident of Roing Lower Dibang Valley and his condition is stated to be fine, according to the surgeon Bomni Tayeng who along with a health assistant (Nurse) and anaesthetist removed the toothbrush in just a 35-minute long surgical operation.

According to WhatsApp message doing viral on social media circulated by Jt.DTS, Pasighat, Dr D Raina, the patient contacted Dr.Kabang Lego, a retired Doctor of DFW Assa Nursing Home Pasighat after he had

swallowed the whole toothbrush on September 15 morning.

After he couldn’t meet Lego as he was away from Nursing Home, the patient contacted Dr Bolut Taki ENT specialist who carried out esophagoscopy, x-ray and blood test but could not locate the object properly.

Later another Surgeon, Dr.Bomni Tayeng surgeon was consulted, who suggested the patient get admitted at BOMH for laparotomy test.

And next day, B Tayeng along with health assistant and Anaesthetist conducted the surgery and removed the toothbrush in just 35 minutes time.

“The Patient must be cleaning the wall around tooth cavities when he mistakenly swallowed the while toothbrush, ” Tayeng said. Tayeng explained that he was also surprised how someone could swallow a whole toothbrush.

Tayeng said that Patient was not feeling any pain after ingesting the toothbrush and was experiencing minor discomfort on his upper abdomen.

“It took about 30- 35 minutes to operate upon him and take the toothbrush out from his abdomen. The patient is kept at the surgical ward in BPMH and his condition is completely alright,” Tayeng told.