Arunachal: do something for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Local for Vocal’- Bamang Felix

Sangram : Home, RD and IPR Minister and Nyapin MLA Bamang Felix today chaired the HoD meeting here at SDO office at Sangram and discussed various issued related to the district.

Addressing the HoDs of the district Felix emphasis kitchen garden for local consumption and said that the Covid pandamic has given us a lesson to work hard and for ourselves.

” we cannot transform the state and people but our body and mind should think for all round development including economic activities and other activities is continue which is essential items”. Felix said.

Bamang Felix requested all to do something for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Local for Vocal’ . ” We should not wait for government to give a call but we should do ourselves and pass on to our younger generation so that they do the same when there is situation like pandamic affect”. He said.

He also directed the DC and SP to check that no any organisation try to destroy the public property in case of any bandh call for any reason.

He also discussed the update of various ongoing scheme in his assembly constituency.

He thanks the team effort of the officers in Covid management. He requested the officers to maintain a Officers Club and sit together, discuss together and share their views and also play games to maintain good health and spirit. He said.

He handed over 3000 Covid 19 RAT testing kits to DMO. He also handed over the key of a Mahindra Bolero to the Circle officer of Nypbia circle for official purpose.

He also requested the officer to propose a health festival in the district and a bullet ride will be organised in winter to boost the tourism in the district.

DC Kento Riba, SP M Ete and other senior officer also share their views and suggestion.