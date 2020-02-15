Arunachal: DLSA organised free legal services camp at Tamla Du Festival

Tezu

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Lohit in support of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized two days Legal Awareness-cum-free legal services on the occasion of “Tamla Du” festival 2020 at Khoraliang, Tezu on 14th and 15th February 2020.

The legal team sensitized the visitors of the benefits of Legal Aid Clinics, Lok Adalat, Marriage Registration and Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme 2011 and Legal Aid Clinics. Many visitors shared that their marriages are not registered and some also had cases pending before the courts.

The DLSA and APSLSA team provided instant free legal counselling, explained and distributed pamplets on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Juveniles Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Protection of women from Domestic violence Act, 2005, Plea Bargaining, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Lok Adalat and Legal Aid Clinics.

Mrs. Jaweplu Chai, Member Secretary APSLSA and Shri. Yomge Ado, District and Session Judge, Lohit also actively participated during the awareness camp. About 200 visitors approximately who came to the festival ground at Tezu received awareness and we’re sensitized due to the efforts of the team.