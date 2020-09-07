Arunachal: DJ Night during Covid-19 Pandemic, GPF demands enquiry

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Informing about the DJ night which was held at Aalo during Covid-19 pandemic, the Galo People’s Federation (GPF) on Monday has submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary Naresh Kumar here demanding a enquiry committee against the district administration of West Siang district .

The president GPF Nyadaar Loya alleged that ” due to the incompetency of the district administration of West Siang the Covid-19 cases is sudden spiked in the district.

The failure of the District Administration can evidently be seen in its shrewdly allowing DJ night party illegally thereby undermining the SOPs of COVID – 19, he added.

“Allowing people to celebrate Birthday party and DJ night on 26 and 29 August at Cozy Baar by deliberately disobeying the SOPs COVID – 19 pandemic, issued by MHA as well as the state health department by DA and department of Police is a questionable,” said Loya.

In a representation to the CS, GPF also said that on 23 August 2020, a PIL was filed by one social worker Reken Ingo for shifting of COVID – 19 check gate/screening point from its present location at Piyi Area to Gabu which is the actual entry point in between West Siang and Siang district.

And taking a quick action High Court (HC) had directed DC Aalo for necessary action but DC Aalo did not initiate any favorable action for shifting of gate as prayed by petitioner, added GPF.

GPF also appealed CS to initiate action against all the responsible government employees who attended the DJ/cultural night at Himgo Rigo resort Darka on 29 August last including Circle Officer (CO) Kamba/Darak.

Stating that now the community transmission of Coronavirus has taken place within the district GPF also appealed CS to take stringent action against DJ organizer, Bar owner of Cozy Bar/Restaurant and the said resort and others under relevant provision of law.