Arunachal: DIGPs promoted IGPs rank

ITANAGAR- Eight AGMUT cadre IPS officers of 2003 batch, presently serving as Deputy Inspector General of police (DIGP), have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Those eight are Sang Norbu Mossobi, Kime Kaming and Nabam Gungte (all Arunachalees); Brija Kishore Singh, Dr. VJ Chandran, R A Sanjeev, Prem Nath and Rajesh Kumar, an order issued by Rakesh Kumar Singh, under Secy to Govt. of India said.

They would be promoted to the IGP grade w.e.f. 01.01.2021 or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later subject to the condition that they shall attend the MCTP phase-IV training programme in the next slot.