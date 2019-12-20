Arunachal: Dharna by PPLAWC against NEEPCO

Doimukh

The Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) today carried out dharna and protest against the NEEPCO authority in connection to the regularization of services of 48 employees working in the project since last three years.

The 48 employees sitting with their parents and family members today since morning holding play cards, leaflets, banners and shouting slogans against the apathy of the NEEPCO authority failing to regularize their services.

The employees sitting on dharna claimed that ” we are working for the development of the project with sincerity and dedication with full satiation of their superiors but in-spite of regularization, every year we are geting extension of contract service which we will not except any more.

Addressing the media, PPLAWC Chairman Gyamar Kuka said that we have since inception of the project we have been fighting against the NEEPCO authority for our right and privilege but they are just handling us in very casual way and we have been facing lots of problems since then. We will not tolerate it time and again. Several democratic movement was held in the paste and the present facility which we are getting is also a product of several democratic movement. He added.

PPLAWC, General Secretary Dr. Bengia Tada inform that we sit a peaceful protest today to press our demand with NEEPCO authority. We already submitted 20 days ultimatum to Chairman cum Managing director, NEEPCO on November 19. We also meet Union Minister of state for Sports & Youth Affair and our MP Kiren Rijiju but no response have been received from both end. We have no option but to resort to sit on dharna and protest peacefully.

We meet the Head of Project (HoP) today and submit our grievances again to pursue it to the higher authority with demand for regularization of the services of the 48 local employees who are the members of the land affected people of the project.

He inform that after lots of protest and dharna previously, there was an agreement with the NEEPCO that regular services will be given the educated youths and 48 youths undergone two year ITI training at Roing, Tezpur and other places. After passing in-spite of giving regular appointment they were given a contract service of two years.

After completion of two years of dedicated services the NEEPCO again handed one year of contract service which is unjustified as per agreement/assurance with NEEPCO. The normal age for employment is passing day by day and the NEEPCO authority is playing with the sentiments of the land affected people. They are also working under fear psychosis due to delay of regularization. He said.

Dr. Tada said that the last date of the contract service of these 48 employees is on January 30, 2020 and again we don’t wan’t such act of NEEPCO to continue. We want a high level authority should come forward and given us a clear-cut decision either we will continue with democratic movement. He said.

We have served the notice again to HoP to inform the authority latest by January 30 2019 or else we will launch democratic movement again. Dr. Tada added.

It is to mention that the 110 MW Pare Hydro electric project is a run of river project it is located in Doimukh circle of Ppaum Pare district. The project was commissioned and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister of India Marendra Modi in February 2019.