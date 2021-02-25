Arunachal DGP gets COVID Vaccine, appeals police personnel to come forward and get vaccinated

ITANAGAR- Director General of Police (DGP), Arunachal Pradesh R. P. Upadhyaya on Thursday got administered with COVID-19 Vaccine. He appealed all the police personnel in the state to come forward and get administered with the Covid-19 Vaccine.

There are around fifteen thousand personnel in Arunachal Police and other state forces. Some of them are deployed in rural and far flung areas, some are in controlling L&O duty, and also due to festivals occasion, due to which the turnout is poor.

Moreover the vaccination drive for the security personnel are based on turn wise in several district of state so it has been observed that till date the total vaccination drive reached only thirteen thousand. It will increase soon. DGP said.

“ I have also got vaccinated today and I don’t feel anything, the Covid 19 vaccine is stated to be safe as it is being vaccinated across the country and everyone are getting vaccinated” DGP informed.

I urge upon and request all my fellow police personnel and other staffs of Arunachal Pradesh Police to get themselves vaccinated at the same time I also appeal all other frontline workers and Covid warriors to get themselves the Covid-19 vaccinated as a safety measures.

Several top cop also vaccinated today including City SP Jimmy Chiram and others.