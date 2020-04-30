Arunachal: Despite of ban, Pork meat is available in market

Nirjuli- Despite of complete banned on selling of pork meat in the capital region in view of outbreak of swine fever, the pork meat was seen available in the market.

It is to mention that Capital Region district Magistrate on Wednesday order to book all those persons who are violating the order on ban of selling of pork meat and take legal action under 188 Indian penal code (IPC) and other appropriate section of law.

The district magistrate on Wednesday in an order Vide No-DC/ICR/01/2020 Dated 29 April 2020 and modified the already circulated order to the public in this regard.

‘In view of reported large numbers of death of pigs and epidemic type Swine fever prevailing in Itanagar Capital region and also in the neighboring state of Assam.

Based on the expert advice of the concern department the sale of pork is banned and an order was issued on April 15 which has modified on April 29 in the interest of public health.