Arunachal: deplorable condition of TAH, locals appeal for its repairing

Itanagar- Locals residing on both side of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) between Jampa, Hoj and Potin in Papum Pare and lower Subansiri district appeal the highway authority for immediate repairing and maintenance of TAH.

The locals inform that several places on the stretch between Doimukh, Hoj and Potin has been damaged in due course of time and due to several reason since long but repairing are only in namesake may be lack of sufficient fund.

They allege that the authority merely take care and make the road for motorable, only minor repairing works are taken up. Due to no complete and proper repairing and maintenance in past the condition of road in some places In deplorable position like on at Hoj Market, Kalamati, query area and other places.

However, they said that it is a good news that highway department has started work but it is delayed due to nationwide lockdown and lack of sufficient labour force and manpower.

The local further appeal the authority concern to manage labour force and speed up the work for major repairing and maintenance and not the minor repairing to few important location which has hot badly damaged due to landslide and heavy downpour..