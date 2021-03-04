Arunachal: DDSE team greet DC lower Subansiri

ZIRO- A team led by DDSE, Lower Subansiri District comprising coordinators, DPC, BRCC greeted the new DC, Lower Subansiri District here today at her office chamber.

Interacting with the new DC,Tabia Chobin DDSE Lower Subansiri apprised her of the present educational scenario of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the concern coordinator,MDM to properly check the delivery of MDM at the time of delivery to the schools of the district.

She has also strongly forbidden the concerned teachers for furnishing false bills like MDM cooking cost during pandemic time.

DC assured to visit various schools of Lower Subansiri shortly and gave full assurance to DDSE of her support for the noble cause.