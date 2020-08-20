Arunachal: DC inaugurates SBI newly established branch at Palin

ADVERTISEMENT

Palin: All financial institutions and establishments are established at door step to facilitate the best service to the local people and consumers in the best possible way without lots of inconvenient and hindrances at the earliest. Said Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Solung Miji while inaugurating the newly established branch premises of SBI at Palin.

Miji said that earlier the branch was located in busy place which hardly cater to the needs of the increasing consumers and also sometime people facing parking problem in the market area.

The newly shifted place is located near helipad which has sufficient place to accommodate sufficient numbers of consumers at a time.

He requested to branch managers to maintain the SoP of the Covid 19 till a vaccination does not come up and also adhere to the guidelines and advisory of the health department an administration which are issued from time to time in the greater interest of the general public.

Branch Manager, Millo Taki inform ,that the newly established branch would facilitated the customers in better way and urge upon the customers to maintain SoP of Covid 19 so remain safe from Coronavirus infection.

‘Even on inaugural day of the new premise of the branch around 400 customers has attended for several banking purpose which included withdrawal of fund from several CSS beneficiaries schemes” , so far there are around twenty thousand consumers and we are managing with limited staffs. Taki said.

The Branch Manager further thanks the district administration in supporting the bank in smooth functioning and also in delivering the best possible services to its consumers during the nation and state wide lockdown amid Covid 19 pandemic.

He further informed that the shifting of the in-house ATM Booth to outhouse is being contemplated.

ADC Palin, Hegio Yami, BDO Gumku Tako among others senior officer of the district were present on the occasion.