Arunachal: DC East Kameng convened meeting to tackle rising covid-19 situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Seppa: In view of the rising cases of covid-19 in the district and to contain the situation, East Kameng DC P Pravimal Abhishek convened an emergency meeting today here at Seppa with executive magistrates, police and officials-on-covid duty to review the law and order situation in the district and to chalk out a strategy to facilitate proper coordination amongst the stakeholders for strict enforcement of the norms of lockdown and containment in the Seppa Township.

Assessing about the strength and current status of deployment of police personnel, DC P Pravimal Abhishek enlightened about the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders and suggested and formulated a revised and a comprehensive deployment plan detailing sufficient number of police personnel in all strategic facilities for covid-19 management and for patrolling and flying squad teams.

For successful and seamless enforcement of lockdown and other containment norms, the Seppa Township was divided into three zones and to man these zones 6 new flying squads and 1 night patrolling team were also constituted. Flying squads and night patrolling team shall be responsible for enforcement of all norms related to containment and lockdown in their respective jurisdictions.

In order to ensure proper coordination between police and magistrate and officials-on-duty, DC Abhishek suggested for constitution of a single channel of communication for quick response and urged the police department to provide dedicated 24×7 working helpline nos. for the same.

DC P Pravimal Abhishek, cautioning to take stern action, warned all to refrain from posting needless and unwarranted issues in social media and urged all to resolve issues, if there is any, through proper channel on paper.

Strictly cautioning all concerned against taking any misunderstanding or issue as personal issue or grudge while performing or executing order and duty to manage covid-19 pandemic, DC exhorted all to coordinate, cooperate and work as a team to win the war against the pandemic.

Appreciating all the officials engaged in Covid duty again for their dedication towards fight against corona, DC urged them to work with same zeal and enthusiasm and exhorted them to follow strictly all the measures as prescribed in SOPs and guidelines related to covid-19 management while performing their assigned tasks. He strongly reiterated and cautioned against any kind of dereliction and negligence of duties.

Appealing the people to follow all the norms on social distancing, face covering and hand sanitizing diligently, DC urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation in implementation of all kind of precautionary measures. Exhorting all to remain vigil, he also urged them to cooperate with the district administration in fight against the disease.

SP Piyush Fulzele briefed the present status of police personnel and their deployment plan and assured to coordinate and provide all possible assistance to arrest the prevailing situation.

ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, Town Magistrate (ADC Bameng) Tungge Loya, PD (DRDA) Ashok Tajo, and host of special executive magistrates and police officials were also present and shared their views in the meeting.