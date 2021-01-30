Arunachal: DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy starts at East Kameng

SEPPA: The first edition of DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy being organized by the East Kameng District Administration was officially opened with the inaugural match being played between Pacha Highlanders and Kameng Cricket Club here at General Ground, Seppa on Thursday last. Kameng Cricket Club won the match by beating Pacha Highlanders by 10 wickets.

Total eight teams are vying for the trophy.

While announcing the tournament opened, local MLA Tapuk Taku exhorted the participants to exhibit sportsmanship spirit and play skillfully in accordance with the rules and regulations of the game. He further urged the players to play the game with utmost fairness and discipline.

Quoting “health is wealth,” MLA Taku enlightened the gathering about the advantages of games & sports and urged the seniors and parents to show and guide the younger generation to imbibe socially acceptable qualities and adopt the mantra of hard work and perseverance in order to achieve something fruitful in life.

Highlighting about government initiatives towards sports, MLA Taku informed and elaborated about the scope in sports and the existing quota system in govt. jobs and provision of cash awards for meritorious sportspersons and simultaneously, advised everyone to avail the commendable scheme of the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh at the fullest.

Quoting, “participation is most important, not winning,” DC P Pravimal Abhishek congratulated the participating teams and advised the players to become champion in true sense by displaying persona of great human beings moulded with an attitude to overcome every failure, whether in or out of the field.

Presenting himself as an ardent fan of sports, DC P Pravimal Abhishek appreciated the sportsmanship spirit of the people of the district and assured the participating teams for continuation of the trophy in future also. Advising the youths to stay away from bad habits, DC further assured to extend all possible assistance to uplift the games and sports activities in the district and announced to conduct more such kind of sporting events in coming days.

Acknowledging the vital role of sports in uniting people, DC urged all stakeholders to work with same zeal in promoting the sport and to give equal importance to every form of sporting activities, besides education, to develop one’s cognitive aptitude.

Appreciating the organizing committee, EKSWCO General Secretary Boru Sangyu urged the players to play the game with true sportsmanship spirit and exhorted them to maintain discipline and follow the rules of the game.

Highlighting about the advantages, be it in tackling drugs and anti-social activities amongst younger generation, and scope in sports in term of quota in jobs, he urged all to support and promote games and sports in every aspect of one’s life.

Elaborating on the socio-cultural aspects of sports & games, he further informed the gathering about the merits of playing any sports in life and enlightened its positive dividend in terms of personality development or physical wellbeing of an individual.

East Kameng SP Sumit Kr. Jha, DFO and other govt. officials and dignitaries were also present and witnessed the inaugural event.