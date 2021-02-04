Arunachal: DA issues strict order against illegal means of fishing like Dynamite blast, electrocution

PASIGHA ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – While taking a tough stance against the people using illegal and destructive means of fishing like dynamite blast, electrocution by using generator/Honda/inverter and chemicals, the district magistrate here has prohibited and banned any kind of illegal means of fishing and hunting other than by traditional means.

In an executive order issued by Dr. Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District here on Wednesday, the district administration marked that some people either in groups or individuals are engaging themselves in fishing using explosives, generators, chemicals, fishing by means of electrocution etc within the jurisdiction of East Siang district.

Such illegal means of fishing activities have been reportedly taking place rampantly in the areas like Jampani, Pillumukh, 21 mile, areas in and around Pasighat Reserve forests and vicinity of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary. Besides illegal means of fishing activities, Dr. Singh has also marked in the executive order that indiscriminate hunting of wild animals and birds using air-rifles and other arms etc are taking place rampantly.

Such destructive means and wanton fishing and hunting within the district endangers the ecological balance and also poses grave threat to the conservation of wildlife & natural flora and fauna thus impacting the natural biodiversity, added Singh in the order.

In the larger interest of public it is felt necessary and expedient to take preventive measures to prohibit such illegal hunting and fishing activities by some people before it can cause irreparable damage to the environment, noted DC taking into account the implications and consequences of destructive means of fishing and hunting while adding that violation of the prohibitory order shall attract penal action as per relevant provisions of law under Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has directed the Superintendent of Police, East Siang District, DFO Territory, Pasighat Forest Division, DFO, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and all admin Officers of East Siang district to enjoined upon to implement the order in letter and spirit while keeping close vigil over the illegal and destructive fishing and hunting activities.

It is worth mentioning here that, Orin Perme, Dy. Forest Ranger, i/c Anchalghat Wildlife Range under D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary informed that, he drove out three separate groups of people trying to do fishing by dynamite/blasting at Jampani area in the vicinity of the sanctuary recently. While one of the progressive farmers of Jampani area, one Tate Saroh also shared the same concern saying such illegal and destructive means of fishing and hunting activities are taking place near his agricultural field areas for which he was also about to lodge a police complaint.

As per sources, it is noteworthy to add here that, such illegal fishing activities by using dynamite blast and inverter are going on rampantly in the parts of Siang river in and around areas like 21 Mile (near Shamshan Ghat) and Pillumukh side under Pasighat RF including at Jampani areas. Such destructive means of fishing activities are also adversely affecting the ecological balance of Siang river around D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Pasighat Reserve Forest.

Meanwhile, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division has also taken strong measures against use of Chainsaw machines which are responsible for rampant felling and cutting of trees. ADC Mebo, Ainstein Koyu on Wednesday (3rd February 2021) has directed all possessors of chainsaw machines to surrender their chainsaws to concern forest authorities within 14 days failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated against the defaulters under Arunachal Pradesh Chainsaw (Control & Regulation) Rules, 2019.