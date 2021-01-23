Arunachal: D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary has potential for wildlife tourism- Naval Commander

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng ): While visiting the Borguli Wildlife Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary here today, Naval Commander, KVS Bhadana from Mumbai Naval Dock said that the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS) could become a major wildlife tourism hotspot of the country in the coming years by seeing the riverine island sanctuary’s rich grassland, thick forest and rivers.

Naval Commander KVS Bhadana who visited the sanctuary with his wife today made a mention in the visiting book of the Borguli Wildlife Range that, the sanctuary is very beautiful with its huge potential of tourism as they also saw wild buffaloes open areas and heard the sound of wild elephant trumpets nearby.

On interaction with the field staff of the Borguli wildlife range headed by Range Officer, Naning Perme, Bhadana enquired much information about the sanctuary’s various species of animals including total numbers of elephants present in the sanctuary at present.

On this, Range Officer Naning Perme informed the visiting officer that nearly 100 elephants are in the sanctuary now including the newly born ones. He also informed that the sanctuary houses more than 70 numbers of wild buffaloes some of which the naval officer could see from distant in the sanctuary’s river bank.

Bhanana also loved boating in the Siang river by small country boat while crossing over to the sanctuary and also walking in the open grasslands and sandy river banks. Bhadana, who has come to inspect Sainik School, Niglok under Ruksin Sub-Division here in East Siang District said that students from Sainik School also need to visit this sanctuary for nature trail to educate the students about conservation of wildlife and forest for better environmental balance.

Bhadana was accompanied by Divisional Forest Officer, T. Taga, State Wildlife Board Member, M. Tayeng and Range Officer, N. Perme.