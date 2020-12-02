Arunachal: CS took stock of the COVID-19 Vaccination Preparedness

Itanagar: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar took stock of the COVID-19 Vaccination Preparedness in the State in a meeting held in CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat today.

Commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombey, Commissioner Home Kaling Tayeng, Secretary Health & Family Welfare P. Partibhan, Deputy Director IPR Denhang Bosai, and other senior officers of the Health & Family Welfare department were present in the meeting.

All the Deputy Commissioners and District Medical Officers were also present in the meeting through Video Conference.

As the State prepares to receive the Covid-19 Vaccine, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar requested the Deputy Commissioners to oversee the preparation in their districts in a time bound manner. He told them to oversee the preparedness of the logistics, equipment like Cold Chain preparedness and other facilities in their districts. Any shortcomings and gaps may be communicated to the State Headquarter, he told.

The CS asked the DCs to prepare COVID-19 District Micro Plan and constitute District Task Force on Immunization and Block Task Force on Immunization for better coordination, operational planning and communication planning for successful implementation of the vaccination drive.

He further told them to roll out an effective IEC Campaign to address threats of disinformation, raising doubts, anti-vaccine lobby, and rumor.

As per priority plan of the Government of India, the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Health Care Providers and Workers of both public and private sectors including the Anganwadi Workers, ICDS Supervisors, CDPOs in the State as HCW.

The time of launch, brand of vaccine, and dosing of vaccine has not been communicated by the Government of India.