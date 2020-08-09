Arunachal: CS speaks on APSSB job scam and TAH Land compensation scam

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The state government is very much confident to conduct fair examinations in future with proper SOP guidelines. So, the state has identified five examinations to be conducted in this calendar year which will be notified through advertisement very soon.

Speaking on APSSB job scam, CS informed that the SIC has filed two FIRs against those involved in the scam and because of the ongoing pandemic the sampling process of electronic items to the forensic lab and getting the reports on those items is being delayed.

SIC team is in position to complete the exercise very shortly after receiving report from FSL, Chandigarh. And after seeking some certain sanction from the state, SIC will be in position to take the matter to court.

The administration has issued memo to those officers involved and is on process of preparing a charge-sheet which will be shared to ministry of home affairs to take the final direction for the IAS officer. The central government has rectified the decision of state in suspension of one of the officer involved.

Government of India is the appropriate authority for taking the decision so within few days time the entire records shall be sent to the govt. of India for further actions.

For the officers of Arunachal Pradesh state government the government is also doing its best effort to take legal action after all formalities of serving of Memo and reply received and hopeful all formalities is competed by a month. CS said.

The state government constituted a high power committee has also submitted a report which is also in progress and action will be taken by both state and central government and at the same time the charge sheet are also being frames for a legal action from court of law. He informed.

With regard to land compensation of Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) scam and action in this regard, Chief Secretary inform that The trans-Arunachal highway issue for extending the compensation, the SIC has already registered both the cases of trans-Arunachal highway which includes road from Joram-Koloriang and Potin-Bopi, further investigation is on process by the SIC team by arresting some government officers involved and also in process of taking action against all those individuals involved.

In addition to work of SIC team, a special team has been assigned to verify the amount of compensations received. So, based on the high power committee report the process of money recovery by DC has been started which is still on till these days and such individuals shall also be brought under law.

Few beneficiaries has returned the amount received as composition. By the lower Subansiri district administrration He informed.

The state government has zero tolerance towards corruption and all necessary action will be imitated for maintaining transparency.