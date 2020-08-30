Arunachal: CS Naresh Kumar visits Sagalee

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagalee: Chief Secretary Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Naresh Kumar visited Sagalee CD block to take overview of performance of Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) Self Help Groups, Primary Level Federations today on 30/8/2020. He was accompanied by Commissioner Planning, Secretary RD, Secretary Agri and Horti, Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Pige Ligu, Director RD, PR, Agri, Horti, GM NABARD, RM SBI, Chairman APRB, ADC Sagalee, HoDs, Bank officials and Ar.SRLM officers and staffs.

While interacting with ArSRLM SHGs and PLFs of various village like Pech, Toru, Meb and Gotopu Chief Secretary lauded SHGs and PLF of Sagalee CD block for their outstanding performance and exhorted them to work harder in unison with each other to strengthened it further. He added that state Govt with the help of financial institutions will undertake responsibility of financial management and other resources to make SHGs and PLFs of Sagalee area to become role models for entire Arunachal. He also informed them about benefits of financial mobilisation and provisions of assistance from Govt so that they avail loans from banks for betterment of SHGs.

Furthermore, he also said that owing to good agro-climatic conditions whole Sagalee area has huge potential for development of Agri and Horticultural crops and advised the farmers to adopt and promote horticultural crops cultivations to earn more income adding to it he said Govt will assist in developing marketing linkages of produce through the help of financial institutions.

Responding to SHGs Gotopu village plea for Govt assistance in construction of concrete Rural Market shed and Canteen which is presently running in OB type house, the Chief Secretary give assurance to women groups for a permanent structure of Market Shed and Canteen which will not only cater to the needs of local populace as well as commuters of neighbouring districts passing through Trans-Highways road.

Commissioner P.S Lokande while briefed the women SHGs at Pech village about Govt plan to work out forward linkages and benefits of Kisan Credit Cards(KCC) for maximum benefits of farmers. Chairman APRB also requested the SHGs and PLFs to submit proposals for Customer Service Points.

Meanwhile, at various meetings at Toru Govt Secondary School, Pech Village, Meb and Gotopu SHG members shared their experiences of how their life has changed as SHG member. Many of them shared that ArSRLM and PLF has totally transformed their life and they are now more empowered, very confident and have better knowledge in financial management. All of them thanked ArSRLM for changing their lives and making them self-reliant.

The team also interacted with Custom Hire Centre at Pech village, Farmers Producer Group under Agri-Horti Cluster Farm scheme at Meb village and visited Rural market at Gotopu.