Arunachal: CS holds review meeting on Covid-19 vaccine preparedness

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Thursday reviewed the district’s preparedness for Covid-19 vaccine, devilery, distribution and administration. In the review meeting via Video Conferencing with all the Deputy Commissioners of the Districts CS took stock of other important issues related to Health, Panchayati Raj, Land Management, and Planning Departments.

It is most likely that the COVID-19 Vaccine will reach the State in January 2021. The Chief Secretary reviewed the status of preparedness of the districts in this regard and asked the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the availability of Cold Chains, availability of instruments etc in the Districts.

He asked them to go through all the protocols of the preparedness for the vaccine and asked them to ensure that all the supports will be made available for successful vaccination in the State.

He recalled that Arunachal Pradesh won the India Today States Award 2020 for ‘leading small State in fight against COVID-19’.

The way you all were working in the past 9 months, continue in the same tempo, he said to the Deputy Commissioners while complimenting their contribution in curbing the COVID-19 Pandemic in the State.

Highlighting the importance of road connectivity, the Chief Secretary also directed the DCs to expedite land acquisition cases pertaining to Defence, BRTF, NHIDCL, and ITBP.

He further asked them to expedite submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) of Border Area Development Project, North East Council, Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources, State Infrastructure Development Fund, North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and other Central Sponsored Schemes.

The CS, emphasizing on timely submission of UCs, said that submission of UCs are important in order to claim the next instalment of the projects and thereby it ensures that the developmental activities does not suffer.

The video conference was also attended by Commissioner Land Management and Planning Shri. P. S. Lokhande, and Secretary Health & Family Welfare P. Partibhan at CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.