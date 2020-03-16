Arunachal: CRO-AP conferred the National Award

Itanagar

Consumer Rights Organization- Arunachal Pradesh (CRO-AP) unit received national award during the celebration of World Consumer Day and national meet of Consumer Rights Organization (CRO) held at Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi on Sunday.

CRO-AP was conferred the award for organizing 57 consumer awareness programs and working actively for the welfare of consumer of the state at various district’s of Arunachal Pradesh for the year of 2019-20.

CRO-AP president Achu Bagang while dedicating the award and certificate of appreciation to the entire members of the organization and the Department of Legal Meteorology and Consumer Affairs (DLM&CA) for their undying support assured to work more effectively in future too.

“The CRO works for the welfare of consumers with an aim and objective to educate people about their rights, duties and responsibilities in any field,” he said. With the support of the concerned department and the public we can make much more positive changes in the society relating consumer problems and issues, he added.

Bagang also thanked the founder of CRO, DP Sharma and CRO national president Naveen Sharma and the entire national executive bodies including various state CRO President for their utmost cooperation and guidance throughout the year.

CRO-AP has been working in the state in various levels to create awareness among public on educational, health and other areas.