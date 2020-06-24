Arunachal: Covid Warriors being infected with Covid 19 is a matter of concern- Dr Lego

Itanagar- Covid Warriors being infected with Covid 19 is a matter of concern for the Departments. However the state government is fully prepared in all respect to meet with the challenges and Covid pandemic management. said Dr. M. Lego, Director of Health services.

Dr. Lego was briefing the media at his directorate here said that a team of committee from health department is working on it and they also visited Pasighat to find out the reason. That how they came infected and is a matter of investigation by the officers so that we can do more homework and changed in working style. He said.

Speaking about the new standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by State Government on Dr. Lego said the new SoP of Covid-19 is an instructions basically for the returnees that all stranded returnees have to return to the state by 30 June. After 1 July, the returnees shall have to bear the cost of institutional quarantine and all.

The district administration shall create paid quarantine facilities for all categories of people.

And in RT-PCR testing system has been modified from earlier 3 day on arrival” to “after 5 day on arrival” for mandatory institutional quarantine. The rest of the SOPs on testing and institutional quarantine remain the almost same.

The SOP was issued by the state governments after unanimous decisions taken after all party meeting held recently. He added.

He also informed that Truenat testing training is going in training centers for deferent districts including capital Region in state, while the testing facility has already started at IRL Centre C Sector Naharlagun and testuign at Pasighat will start soon.

Concerning over the not following the SOP of COVID-19 by many sections of peoples, Dr. lego said that some sections of peoples thinking that health department have been asking imposing them to follow SOP, as we all aware that world is facing and fighting with COVID 19 pandemic, so its duty for everyone that they should stay away from Coronavirus by protecting themselves by following guidelines like maintain social distancing, wearing face mask etc.

some sections of peoples realizing aware on it and following SOPs, we the Health department is trying our level best to give awareness trying to protect peoples from this pandemic, he added.

Besides this pandemic health department also have to fight other epidemics like Malaria, diarrhea and other water born disease.