Arunachal: Covid hospital at MLA apartment will be ready within two weeks- Health Minister

Chimpu: The COVID-19 Hospital at MLA Apartment, Chimpu will be made functional within the next two weeks, said Health Minister Alo Libang while visiting the hospital to review the progress along with Home Minister Bamang Felix, Secretary Health P Parthiban, Director TRIHMS and others today.

Speaking to reporters, the Health Minister stated the health departments along with the engineers are working on a war footing to refurbish the building into a well equipped COVID Hospital. Efforts are being made to start the hospital within two weeks, added the Health Minister while informing that the Hospital will have all facilities with separate wards for Male & Female, at least 10 ICU, dialysis, Labour room, OT and others.

While responding to the query on Health staff and their accommodation, Minister informed that as of now the said Hospital will be taken care of by the TRIHMS, so if there is an insufficiency of manpower, the state government will ensure all possible support. For accommodation, Minister informed that all facilities will be provided inside the apartment.

Reviewing the progress work, Home Minister Bamang Felix expresses his satisfaction and extended gratitude to the health workers for delivering their duty efficiently. “One of the reasons to construct makeshift COVID- Hospital is to segregate the TRIMS, so that other people can visit there for their ailment beside COVID, said Felix.

There will be 10 fully equipped ICU, NICU-room, Operation Theater, Labour Room, Dialyses room, Oxygen plant in the COVID Hospital. As of now there are 16 each bed in male and female wards with oxygen and monitor facilities, informed Director –TRIHMS Moji Jini.

Director further disclosed that if the situation demands, they are well prepared to enhance the hospital into 400 bedded hospitals with at least 50 bedded ICU.

Further, Dr. Jini also assured that no medical waste will be disposed of without sanitization or outside the apartment. The medical waste will be properly taken care of maintaining all the protocols, he stated.

Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, City SP Tumme Amo, TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr. Hage Ambing, senior medical fraternity and officers from line department were present during the inspection.