Arunachal: Covid Hospital at Midpu to be functional from 31 July- CS

Midpu: The chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the prefabricated dedicated covid hospital here will be operationalized by July 31 next. He made the announcement while talking to the press after inspecting the progress of the work. However still much work is to be done like fencing the hospital campus, installation of power supply etc. Also one more cabin is yet to reach.

Altogether 7 cabins will be installed at the site each with a capacity of 5 beds making it a 35 bedded hospital. It will be a Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC)

The CS also stated that he will take personal responsibility if the hospital does not start functioning by 31 July. “The hospital will be commissioned as announced. All the departments are working hard in this regard. The entire hospital areas will be properly fenced.

Come 31 July, the whole area will have a new look,” he said. Further Chief Secretary informed that a separate rest room and toilets for the medical staff will also be constructed at the hospital site. On the issue of the need for more ambulances at TRIHMS to ferry Covid 19 patients, the CS assured to provide the ambulance.

He maintained that still there is no community transmission of coronavirus in the state capital. “Till now the local transmission is going on. The health officials are able to identify the source of infection,” said chief secretary Naresh Kumar. He also said work to convert MLA apartment into Covid 19 hospital has started but it will take some more time.

Secretary (Health) P. Parthiban, Secretary (PHED) R. Tashi,.Jt Secretary (Health) Mamta Riba Director (Health) Dr. M. Lego, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, SP I/C Tumme Amo, PHED Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti, DMO and other officer of various line department were present on the occasion.