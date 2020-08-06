Arunachal: Covid Health Centre at Midpu ready for inauguration

ADVERTISEMENT

Midpu: Finally the day has come when Dedicated Covid Health Centre ( DCHC ) is going to be inaugurated on August 7 (Friday).

At last The DCHC at Midpu in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district is ready for it’s inauguration after lots of persuasion by the media fraternity and several stake holders to the state.

As per information Health Minister Alo LIbang and Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar is expected to attend the function as chief guest, guest of honour and special guest respectively at 4 PM wherein several medical fraternity and administrative officers of Health department and Papum Pare district administration will be attending.