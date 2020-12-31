Arunachal: COVID-19 Vaccination workshop held at Tawang

TAWANG- A meeting of District Task force for immunization cum COVID-19 Vaccination workshop and National immunization day was held today in the conference hall of DC Office Tawang. The meeting was presided by Sang Phuntso, Deputy Commissioner Tawang and attended by DMO, Med Superintendent, DRCHO, members from other Departments, Para military force and all the Medical Officers from CHC,PHCs of the district.

Dr. Lobsang Tempa, DRCHO Tawang through Power Point presentation explained in detail on plans for Vaccination. He informed that 1002 registered frontline workers will be benefitted with COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase in Tawang district, which includes Health workers, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers.

Explaining about National Immunization day to be observed coming on 17th January2021,he informed that 4537 Children between 0 to 5 years of age in the district will be immunised with Oral Polio Vaccination.

Speaking to the members present DMO Dr Wangdi lama requested all the ASHA, Anganwadi workers to spread awareness on COVID-19 and follow necessary SOPs for compulsory use of,Mask maintenance of Social distancing, Regular hand wash and avoid party and picnic on New year etc. He informed that we have lost two precious life to COVID-19,and some serious patients suffering from it referred to referral hospital.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, in his address said there shouldn’t be panic among the public but caution is must, all should be sincere in delivering service. Appreciating the Health workers he further said be there a

pandemic or not but health worker are always frontliners. He asked the medical officers to follow state govt. instructions on prescription of Generic medicines.

Though District Hospital is running short of General Duty Medical Officers but appreciated the management for running it smoothly and he wished every one a healthy and prosperous COVID-19 free society in coming 2021 and throughout the life.