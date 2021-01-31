Arunachal: Covid-19 vaccination reaches Zemeithang in Tawang

TAWANG- Covid 19 vaccination reached Zemeithang the last Cold Chain Point in Tawang District on 30th January 2021. Vaccination at Zemeithang was launched by Circle Officer Ms Hibu Dindie in presence of DRCHO Dr.Lobsang Tempa, MO Zemeithang, Medical Staffs and other beneficiaries at PHC Zemeithang session site.

24 beneficiary has been inoculated with Covid vaccine. With this the Health Department Tawang has conducted vaccination session all over the cold chain point in the District and total of 616 beneficiaries has vaccinated successfully in the District.

On the National Immunisation day today 92.3% children upto the age of five years have been given pulse polio drops at polio booths on the first day in the district.