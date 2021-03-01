Arunachal: Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign at Govt school

NAHARLAGUN- All Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association in collaboration with District Health Society, ICC on Monday conducted a Awareness Campaign on Covid-19 Vaccination and continuous practice of Covid Appropriate Behaviour at Govt. Middle school, D-sector, Naharlagun.

Dr,Tahan Mize, District immunization Officer, ICC, enlighten the students and staffs about the phase 2 covid vaccination and urged students to spread the messages to their parents and come forward for covid vaccination.

He explained how the 60 years and above general population shall also be vaccinated and how they can get self registered through link:https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/ in addition to ongoing FLW and HCW vaccination about on-site registration in all the covid vaccination centres.

He also briefed them about how the age group from 45yrs to 59yrs general population shall also be vaccinated after obtaining certification from a registered medical practitioner in a prescribed format.

After the soft launching of CoWin-2, he got his first dose Covid vaccination and appealed students and teachers also to spread the messages to their families and relatives so that FLW, HCW and age specific categories of people will come forward for covid vaccination and stay healthy and protected from deadly corona disease and shall not to be carried away by rumors of COVID-19 vaccine side effects.