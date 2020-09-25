Arunachal: Covid-19 positive tally among recruit constables rises to 90

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The tally of Covid-19 positive among the recruit constables in Arunachal Pradesh rise to 90 on Friday whereas it was 84 on Thursday said a official release from Police headquarter.

A press release issued by PHQ, the PRO cum SP SIT Dr. Hemant Tiwari said that “total of 90 (Ninety) Recruit Constables and Head Constables Telecom, undergoing 47th Basic Training at PTC Banderdewa have been detected positive for COVID-19 till Friday afternoon”,

Out of 90, one recruit constable has recovered and is under home quarantine at PTC. He said.

Out of total strength of 566 544 recruits has reported at PTC, out of 90 infected by Covid 1 person has recovered while 16 are symptomatic and 73 are asymptomatic. Dr. Tiwari said.

A high level meeting was held her at Police headquarter uder the chairmanship of DGP R.P Upadhayaya which was attended by IGP (Trg) Apur Bitin, In-Charge Principal PTC, Dr. Hemant Tiwari and Vice Principal, PTC Techi Hanyir.

Several issued were discussed and some important decision were taken up like suspension of training for two weeks, to extend possible help to the infected person. Percutionary measure need to be taken up to stop further spreading of the Covid in the campus and locality.

The Principal and Vice Principal PTC were directed to arrange required infrastructure so that virtual classes of “indoor subjects” and to explore the possibilities of conducting remaining outdoor training following social distancing norms. He added.

The capital administration has declared barracks of “D”,”E” and “F” Coy located in PTC, Banderdewa campus as “Containment Zone”

A review meeting to assess the evolving situation and decide the further course of action will be conducted on 08/10/2020. The release further said.