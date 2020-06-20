Arunachal: Covid 19 Positive Patient from Longding cured and discharged

Longding- In a very relieving news for the entire Longding district, the lone COVID-19 positive patient who was admitted at Covid Care Centre Kanubari has been discharged after her two consecutive RT-PCR tests for Covid 19 came negative. Patient is a girl, who was a Gujarat returnee.

The Certificate of discharge was handed over by ADC Kanubari Taro Mize in presence HMLA Kanubari G D Wangsu, MO i/c CHC Kanubari T Wangsu, attending doctor cum Nodal officer Dr A Siram, SDPO and OC PS Kanubari.

HMLA GD Wangsu presented her with a bouque and fruits. He lauded the efforts of all the frontline warriors and also congratulated the girl for coming out as winner.

HM for RWD Honchun Ngandam, HMLA Longding Sh Tanpho Wangnaw and DC Longding expressed their happiness on hearing the news and appreciated the effort of the doctors in taking care of the patient.

“Despite many challenges our doctors of Kanubari have done marvellous job. And they need to be appreciated by us all”, the DC said.

Later the girl was sent to her native village Longkai under police escort with strict advise to follow home quarantine.