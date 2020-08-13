Arunachal: Covid-19 patient soon to be shifted from TRIHMS- Dr Kaki

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Covid 19 patients from TRIHMS are yet to be shifted to the new dedicated Covid hospital here at MLA apartment. The deputy medical superintendent TRIHMS Dr Taw Kaki informed that the condition of one of the patients had turned serious on Wednesday due to which the shifting process could not be started.

“There are five patients at TRIHMS. One patient whose condition had worsened is now improving. Once the situation permits all the patients will be shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital,” he said.

Further Dr Kaki informed that all facilities are ready at MLA apartment hospital. The state government had set up a dedicated Covid hospital at MLA apartment and dedicated covid health centre (DCHC) at Midpu in order to relieve the TRIHMS from the Covid patients.

All system has been made ready which include required medicines, kitchen, rest room for medical faculty including para medical staffs and roaster system has been also made, two ambulance are also in standby for any emergency duty. He added.