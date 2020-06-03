Arunachal: Covid-19 Hospital construction began at Midpu

Midpu- The construction of the pre-fabricated exclusive Covid 19 hospital started here on Wednesday under the watchful eyes of the Papum Pare district administration. The 35 bedded hospital is being constructed on a government plot near the Mental hospital. Each pre-fabricated cabin will accommodate five beds and altogether seven cabins will be installed making it a 35 bed hospital.

The health minister Alo Libang while talking to the media informed that materials for the few cabins have arrived and rest are on the way. “We are getting the best materials available from Tata Steel,” he said. The health minister also added that Papum Pare DC is looking after the land issue at the site and claimed that so far everyone has been supportive of the hospital.

The SDO Doimukh S Tayang who was supervising the work at the site informed that land issue has been sorted out. “Initially some problems were created by the locales but now everyone is supporting the work. We managed to convince them and now they are supporting the work. There is no issue now,” he added.

One of the local residents, Tamchi Tahar made it clear that they are not against the construction of the hospital but wants the government to ensure that the new hospital is properly segregated from the local inhabitants. “We are not objecting to the construction of Covid 19 hospital but the local people should have been properly consulted before starting the work by the authorities.

We now demand construction of a proper boundary wall around the hospital. Also a new road leading to the hospital should be constructed. Now district administration is using the road constructed by locales,” he said. Further he appealed to the state government to look into the concern raised by locales.

Tahar further appeal the chief minister Pema Khandu to send his high power team to understand the problem and issued raised by the locals people of the area so that any issuer related to the construction of Covid-19 hospital in the area is shorted out and does not remain as a disputed for the local people residing in the vicinity.