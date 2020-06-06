Arunachal
Arunachal Covid-19 count rises to 49, 1 recovered, Active 48
All positive cases shifted to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).
Itanagar- Today, 2 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal
Pradesh to 49, with 48 active cases and 1 recovered.
The newly detected positive cases are in district Changlang (1), and East Siang (1). All positive cases shifted
to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).
As on 6th June at 11: 30 pm, among 48 Active cases, Highest number is 32 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-2, Lohit-2, Pakke Kessang-1, Tawang-1, Upper Siang-1, West Siang-1 and East Siang-1.