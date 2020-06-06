Arunachal Covid-19 count rises to 49, 1 recovered , Active 48

Itanagar- Today, 2 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal

Pradesh to 49, with 48 active cases and 1 recovered.

The newly detected positive cases are in district Changlang (1), and East Siang (1). All positive cases shifted

to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).

As on 6th June at 11: 30 pm, among 48 Active cases, Highest number is 32 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-2, Lohit-2, Pakke Kessang-1, Tawang-1, Upper Siang-1, West Siang-1 and East Siang-1.