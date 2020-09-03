Arunachal: Covid-19 cases rising after a DJ Night held at Aalo, FIR registered

ADVERTISEMENT

Aalo: The district Administration has declared a magisterial enquiry following a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in Aalo town after a DJ night party held on August 29 last at Hugo Rigo Resort near Hipu River Aalo which is around 3.5 Km away from the Aalo HQ led to 34 people testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid 19).

“The new 21 cases were detected during contact tracing conducted till the afternoon of Thursday, involving at least 61 people, who came in contact with persons attended the DJ night gathering,” the Deputy Commissioner, Aalo, Moki Loyi disclosed, added that a FIR has been lodge and a case has been registered at Aalo PS for further investigation and take legal action accordingly.

The DC stated that the exact figure of the number of Positive cases can only be assessed when all the testing process ends in the evening.

DC revealed that Humgo Rigo Resort near Hipu River where DJ took place and Cozy resort was declared a containment zone after the incident.

“The DJ Night Party was purely illegal and unauthorized and was conducted in secret without obtaining permission from the DA,” DC revealed, adding a magisterial investigation has been launched to investigate and legal action will be initiated on the entire episode.

Loyi revealed that Humgo Riso Resort has the proper license but claimed that the DJ party was not allowed during the lockdown and there is a need of maintaining SoP which might have been violated that will reveled in the inquiry. He said.

“All the positive cases have been shifted into quarantine centers and Contact tracing of primary and secondary contact are underway on a war footing,” the DC said adding that all the villages’ heads are also directed to keep strict vigil and adopt necessary precautions.

When questioned about the imposition of Lockdown in Aalo Township, DC said that at first, the DA planned to impose a lockdown for contact tracing but dropped the idea as the government is not in favor of further lockdown.

“Therefore we are imposing section 144 of CrPC in the town to allow the process of contact tracing to start besides other preventive measures to be put in place,” he added.

Meanwhile, DC said that the gathering highlights the importance of keeping our social circles very limited and serves as a reminder of how quickly the novel coronavirus can spread.

One more Covid care centre (CCC) has also been established following the rise of Covid 19 cases in the district and headquarter. He added so far we have four CCC in the district.

Earlier on Wednesday, an emergency meeting was convened by DC to discuss measures to be taken after few tested positive for COVID-19 who had attended a DJ night organized at Humgo Riso resort.

The meeting was attended by DMO, DSO, DDMO, DIPRO, DySP, executive magistrates, and special executive magistrates. In the meeting, the house resolved to write to the state government for approval for lockdown from September 4-6 and to covert Government higher secondary Boy’s Hostel as the designated testing centre.