Arunachal: Covid-19 cases detected in Civil Secretariat, Sanitization drive begins 

Itanagar: After detection of 49 positive cases of COVID-19, the sanitization team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday began sanitization drive in Arunachal Pradesh state civil secretariat here at Itanagar. While talking to the press the joint CEO of IMC Tadar Tarang informed that the sanitization process will continue on Friday and the team will sanitize the entire secretariat complex.

The sanitization of secretariat has been taken up following the report of several cases of Covid 19 positive among the staff. The joint CEO also shared that till now six staff members of IMC sanitization team also tested positive for the Covid 19.

“Since March we have been carrying out sanitization wherever authorities directed us to do so. Our staff are sincerely working hard putting their own life at risk,” said Tadar Tarang. He also said that despite some shortcomings they are making every effort in the battle against Covid 19. “We are in a crisis and battling a global pandemic. There is no time to complain and everyone will have to make adjustments so that work is not hampered,” he said.

Further he also shared that required equipment and kits have been provided to the sanitization team and we also take care of other important needs during the work place.